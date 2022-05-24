iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,883,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,226,000.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.61. 53,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,310. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

