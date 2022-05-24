iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 368,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 160,952 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 2,321,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,157,523. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

