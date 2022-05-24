iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,996. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $75.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

