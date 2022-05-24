iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.28. 2,078,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,505,734. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

