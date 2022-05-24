iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $142.44. 26,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,459. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.