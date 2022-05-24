iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,331. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

