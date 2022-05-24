iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 636,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,084. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

