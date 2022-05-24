iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.40

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 531755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

