JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.16% of JELD-WEN worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,094,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,619,001.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.