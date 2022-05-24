Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €35.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

ETR JEN opened at €25.90 ($27.55) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.10. Jenoptik has a one year low of €22.72 ($24.17) and a one year high of €37.80 ($40.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

