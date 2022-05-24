John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

