John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $94.97.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
