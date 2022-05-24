Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,402,000 after purchasing an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,526,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,824,000 after buying an additional 1,012,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $180.33. 294,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $474.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

