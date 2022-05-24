JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 1,775

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.91) to GBX 1,775 ($22.34) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.88) to GBX 1,620 ($20.39) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

SMGZY stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

