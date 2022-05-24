Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $6.79 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

