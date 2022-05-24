Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $91,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $117,032,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

