Kalmar (KALM) One Day Volume Tops $84,982.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $4.20 million and $84,982.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.28 or 0.29556303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00502844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,251.62 or 1.42977006 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,788,222 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars.

