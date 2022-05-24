Kane Biotech (KNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.41 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE KNE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kane Biotech has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$11.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

