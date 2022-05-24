Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Gartner worth $121,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Gartner by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 86,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.50. 8,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,816. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

