Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $59,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

