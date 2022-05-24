Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $53,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 182,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after buying an additional 172,734 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $118.14. 32,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,098. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.