Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $101 Million Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,541,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,835 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of MediaAlpha worth $100,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 47.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 186,195 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 206.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 102,202 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

MAX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 6,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.22 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.58. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

