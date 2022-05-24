Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $112.41 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $112,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

BR traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.60. 3,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $185.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

