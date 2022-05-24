Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $163.13 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Ross Stores worth $163,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,744,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 164,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

