Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $75.68 Million Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368,072 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.87% of Dril-Quip worth $75,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 35,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.19. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

