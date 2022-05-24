Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 526,811 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $108,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 896.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. 5,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,679. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

