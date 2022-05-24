Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Badger Meter worth $82,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of BMI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,535. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

