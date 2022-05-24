Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 7,353 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,584,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

