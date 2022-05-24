Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 88,931 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 999,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,931 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Omega Flex worth $126,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 100.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

OFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.92. 7,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,951. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $97.16 and a one year high of $163.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

