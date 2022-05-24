KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.00

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 45491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KDDI has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.03.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

