Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,932 shares of company stock valued at $60,927,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 527,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 113,016 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

