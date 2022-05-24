Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Acquires 67,845 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 6.5% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PayPal by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,296,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,963,426. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

