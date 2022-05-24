Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,758 shares of company stock worth $9,217,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $14.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.28. 50,289,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,773,055. The stock has a market cap of $490.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

