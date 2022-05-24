Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 27,891 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,891 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.8% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.41. 2,620,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,036. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.70. The company has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.