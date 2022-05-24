Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQ. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,824,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,727,000 after acquiring an additional 666,645 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,301,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,037,000 after acquiring an additional 284,289 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,535. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.16.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.