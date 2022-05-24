Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 159,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 897,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

