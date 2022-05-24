KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

LSPD stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -47.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

