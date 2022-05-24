Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

KEYS traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.28. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.