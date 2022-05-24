Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Up 2%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.60. 179,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,921,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,373,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.