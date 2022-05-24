KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 193,222 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 508,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 120,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.