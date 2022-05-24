Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0207 on Top Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Klever has a market cap of $70.17 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,891.26 or 0.54277749 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00504017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,480.10 or 1.48509475 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.