Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.