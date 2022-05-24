Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.87.
NYSE:KSS opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kohl’s (Get Rating)
Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
