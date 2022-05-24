KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. Cowen dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

