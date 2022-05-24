KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,068,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.98 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

