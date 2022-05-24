KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.