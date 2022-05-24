KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $46,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after buying an additional 654,455 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,208,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,995,000 after buying an additional 411,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,267,000 after buying an additional 103,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

