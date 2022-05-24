KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 625,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 211,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

VFF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.11 million, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Village Farms International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.