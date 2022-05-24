KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after acquiring an additional 269,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,390,000 after buying an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,393,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total value of $896,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

