KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,638,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

