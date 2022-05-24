KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 235 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

CLX stock opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

